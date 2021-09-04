A 0.0% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN)

During the last session, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the GDYN share is $29.34, that puts it up 2.2 from that peak though still a striking 78.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 519.04K shares over the past three months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GDYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $30.00 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.10%, and it has moved by 40.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 300.53%. The short interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies a decrease of -9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GDYN is trading at a discount of 0.0% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares have gone up 107.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 114.29% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.68 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.91 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.37 million and $26.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 113.10% and then jump by 93.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -138.60% in 2021.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.72%, with the float percentage being 102.51%. William Blair Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $52.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $39.83 million.