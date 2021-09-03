ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Has Dropped -3.97% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CNET share is $6.19, that puts it down -318.24 from that peak though still a striking 25.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $51.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 663.75K shares over the past three months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by -5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.97%. The short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 76.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, CNET is trading at a discount of -322.3% off the target high and -322.3% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -228.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.84%, with the float percentage being 2.20%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62903.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25464.0 market value.