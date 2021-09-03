XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Rose 45.52% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 3.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $74.49, that puts it down -88.06 from that peak though still a striking 56.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.11. The company’s market capitalization is $35.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.64 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. XPEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $39.61 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by -6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.41%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 20.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $343.00, which implies an increase of 88.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $174.04 and $465.35 respectively. As a result, XPEV is trading at a discount of -1074.83% off the target high and -339.38% off the low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone up 45.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.33% against 28.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,854.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.8 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.81% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.95%, with the float percentage being 27.40%. Coatue Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $444.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.38 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $444.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 6.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $121.36 million.