Why Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GNLN share is $8.73, that puts it down -237.07 from that peak though still a striking 29.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $50.22M, and the average trade volume was 657.01K shares over the past three months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GNLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.12%, and it has moved by -21.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 51.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GNLN is trading at a discount of -131.66% off the target high and -93.05% off the low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares have gone down -49.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.98% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.54 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.41 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.4 million and $35.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -294.60% in 2021.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.57%, with the float percentage being 38.27%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $6.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.63 million shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 3.86% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 million.