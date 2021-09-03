Why ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ATIF share is $11.70, that puts it down -211.17 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $179.13M, and the average trade volume was 567.42K shares over the past three months.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $3.76 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.70%, and it has moved by -10.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.38%.

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

ATIF Holdings Limited insiders own 79.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.25%, with the float percentage being 6.04%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35019.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23145.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5360.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24120.0 market value.