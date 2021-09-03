Why AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $12.61, that puts it down -76.86 from that peak though still a striking 38.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $522.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ACIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

AC Immune SA (ACIU) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $7.13 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.86%, and it has moved by 1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.00%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.84, which implies an increase of 48.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.45 and $15.41 respectively. As a result, ACIU is trading at a discount of -116.13% off the target high and -60.59% off the low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AC Immune SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares have gone down -4.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.74% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.00% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 million and $1.26 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80%. While earnings are projected to return -234.80% in 2021.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders own 60.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.41%, with the float percentage being 67.47%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 11.76% of all shares), a total value of $67.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.76 million.