What To Expect Going Ahead For Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Given Its -1.28 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the recent session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares were 6.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MRO share is $14.33, that puts it down -23.85 from that peak though still a striking 67.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $8.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.34 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $11.57 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by 6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.91%. The short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 33.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.89, which implies an increase of 27.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MRO is trading at a discount of -72.86% off the target high and 39.5% off the low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Oil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares have gone down -9.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 190.52% against -17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130.00% this quarter and then jump 210.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $272 million and $754 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 312.70% and then jump by 72.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -409.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.40% per annum.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.65%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.79%, with the float percentage being 71.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 757 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85.56 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $913.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.23 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $632.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 27.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.29 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $238.09 million.