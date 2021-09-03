We Just Learned Something New About Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) This Week With Its 13.21% Gain

During the last session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.71% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the EVC share is $7.97, that puts it down -5.7 from that peak though still a striking 83.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $616.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 811.28K shares over the past three months.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) registered a -2.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.71% in intraday trading to $7.54 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.21%, and it has moved by 29.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 399.34%. The short interest in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EVC is trading at a discount of -32.63% off the target high and -19.36% off the low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entravision Communications Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares have gone up 119.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.95% against 5.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.16 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.77 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.00% in 2021.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entravision Communications Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.03%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Entravision Communications Corporation insiders own 4.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.41%, with the float percentage being 80.33%. American Century Companies, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.5 million shares (or 15.40% of all shares), a total value of $63.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $45.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $9.78 million.