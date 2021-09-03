urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Have Jumped 151.17% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.37% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the UGRO share is $162.00, that puts it down -1048.12 from that peak though still a striking 97.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $149.49M, and the average trade volume was 232.34K shares over the past three months.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) registered a -6.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.37% in intraday trading to $14.11 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.21%, and it has moved by 51.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 11.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, UGRO is trading at a discount of -13.39% off the target high and -13.39% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 44.10% in 2021.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

urban-gro Inc. insiders own 32.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.96%, with the float percentage being 22.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 7.80% of all shares), a total value of $3.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.