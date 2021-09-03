Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH)

During the recent session, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s traded shares were 7.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.51% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the VIH share is $22.56, that puts it down -112.43 from that peak though still a striking 9.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $265.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 602.98K shares over the past three months.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) trade information

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) registered a 3.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.01%, and it has moved by 3.53% in 30 days. The short interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) is 3.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.78 day(s) to cover.

VIH Dividends

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.72%, with the float percentage being 68.72%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 17.42% of all shares), a total value of $46.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of Alpine Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) shares are Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 5.15% of the stock, which is worth about $13.87 million.