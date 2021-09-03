The Time To Buy CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Is Now

During the recent session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the CSX share is $34.96, that puts it down -8.84 from that peak though still a striking 23.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.71. The company’s market capitalization is $73.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.36 million shares over the past three months.

CSX Corporation (CSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CSX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

CSX Corporation (CSX) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.41% in intraday trading to $32.12 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.10%, and it has moved by 2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.82%. The short interest in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is 21.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CSX Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CSX Corporation (CSX) shares have gone up 6.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 23.77% against 27.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.14 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.19 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.65 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then jump by 13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.50%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CSX Corporation is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.40%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

CSX Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.86%, with the float percentage being 74.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,779 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 186.29 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $5.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 182.87 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.87 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CSX Corporation (CSX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 78.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.53 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64.5 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 billion.