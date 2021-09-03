The Current Price For Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares were 2.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the LVS share is $66.76, that puts it down -54.82 from that peak though still a striking 15.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.42. The company’s market capitalization is $32.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.18 million shares over the past three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $43.12 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by 13.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.26%. The short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is 12.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.38, which implies an increase of 33.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, LVS is trading at a discount of -85.53% off the target high and -20.59% off the low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares have gone down -29.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.62% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.60% this quarter and then jump 145.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.93 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $586 million and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 158.30% and then jump by 68.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return -163.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.25% per annum.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders own 46.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.18%, with the float percentage being 74.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 972 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.17 million shares (or 3.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $641.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.58 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $392.24 million.