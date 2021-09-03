The $10.52 Value Of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares were 2.13 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.52% or -$2.24. The 52-week high for the JOAN share is $17.50, that puts it down -66.35 from that peak though still a striking 7.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $524.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 461.59K shares over the past three months.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. JOAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) registered a -17.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.52% in intraday trading to $10.52 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.63%, and it has moved by -17.30% in 30 days. The short interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.38, which implies an increase of 42.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, JOAN is trading at a discount of -128.14% off the target high and -33.08% off the low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $534.03 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $664.85 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 143.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.96% per annum.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOANN Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

JOANN Inc. insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.49%, with the float percentage being 100.21%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.09 million shares (or 78.49% of all shares), a total value of $335.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $4.21 million.