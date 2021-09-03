Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares were 10.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.31% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the TKAT share is $74.11, that puts it down -565.26 from that peak though still a striking 93.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $125.99M, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) registered a -14.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.31% in intraday trading to $11.14 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.20%, and it has moved by 71.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 946.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -1014.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a premium of 91.02% off the target high and 91.02% off the low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% and then jump by 42.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 85.10% in 2021.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders own 44.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 1.36%. Barclays PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23764.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20111.0 shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF owns about 1046.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17394.0 market value.