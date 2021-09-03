Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Is Increase 14.41%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.48% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $5.11, that puts it down -69.77 from that peak though still a striking 40.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $144.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.59K shares over the past three months.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SYBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) registered a 11.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.48% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.27%, and it has moved by -7.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.41%. The short interest in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 67.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of -398.34% off the target high and -99.34% off the low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone down -20.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.64% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.50% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $445k and $280k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -93.30% and then drop by -71.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.00%. While earnings are projected to return 2.70% in 2021.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Synlogic Inc. insiders own 12.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.73%, with the float percentage being 44.09%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.23 million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $16.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.98 million.