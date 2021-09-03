Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares were 4.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SHO share is $13.74, that puts it down -17.74 from that peak though still a striking 38.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SHO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $11.67 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.20%, and it has moved by 3.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.54, which implies an increase of 6.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SHO is trading at a discount of -28.53% off the target high and 10.03% off the low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares have gone down -5.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.48% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.80% this quarter and then jump 60.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.21 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $155.52 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.58 million and $28.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 419.10% and then jump by 437.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.60%. While earnings are projected to return -457.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.46%, with the float percentage being 102.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 31.42 million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $390.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $274.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.93 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $86.06 million.