Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SNGX share is $2.80, that puts it down -161.68 from that peak though still a striking 20.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $73.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 684.04K shares over the past three months.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SNGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.65%, and it has moved by 8.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.93%. The short interest in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 71.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, SNGX is trading at a discount of -250.47% off the target high and -250.47% off the low.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Soligenix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) shares have gone down -30.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.69% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $420k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $505k and $609k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then drop by -31.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return -33.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Soligenix Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.24%, with the float percentage being 10.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 2.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Knoll Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.