Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) Have Dropped -39.02% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s traded shares were 14.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.32% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the SQBG share is $40.49, that puts it down -362.74 from that peak though still a striking 52.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $13.56M, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) registered a 11.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.32% in intraday trading to $8.75 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.83%, and it has moved by -17.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 27.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SQBG is trading at a discount of -37.14% off the target high and -37.14% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -152.40% in 2021.

SQBG Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Sequential Brands Group Inc. insiders own 33.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.95%, with the float percentage being 25.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 39659.0 shares (or 2.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18519.0 shares, is of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21522.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16951.0, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.