Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

During the recent session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 2.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$2.68. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $103.87, that puts it down -26.79 from that peak though still a striking 26.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.50. The company’s market capitalization is $48.89B, and the average trade volume was 8.94 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RBLX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $81.92 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.41%, and it has moved by 3.61% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.89, which implies an increase of 9.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $103.00 respectively. As a result, RBLX is trading at a discount of -25.73% off the target high and 14.55% off the low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 188.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $689.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $637.13 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -256.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.10% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 3.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.31%, with the float percentage being 83.52%. Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 544 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 36.64 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.39 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $655.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.36 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $482.14 million.