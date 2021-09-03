Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Has Been Rising 152.23% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.31% or -$1.89. The 52-week high for the RHE share is $27.72, that puts it down -206.98 from that peak though still a striking 87.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $16.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) registered a -17.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.31% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.04%, and it has moved by 9.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 589.31%. The short interest in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) is 42330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.00, which implies an increase of 88.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, RHE is trading at a discount of -763.79% off the target high and -763.79% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -132.90% in 2021.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties Inc. insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.47%, with the float percentage being 9.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36697.0 shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35700.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 11594.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41506.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3317.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $17878.0.