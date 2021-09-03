Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Fell -12713.04%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NEW share is $10.68, that puts it down -1447.83 from that peak though still a striking 24.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $58.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Puxin Limited (NEW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NEW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Puxin Limited (NEW) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.97%, and it has moved by 1.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.64%. The short interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.41, which implies an increase of 99.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.41 and $88.41 respectively. As a result, NEW is trading at a discount of -12713.04% off the target high and -12713.04% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 93.90% in 2021.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Puxin Limited insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.93%, with the float percentage being 11.97%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $8.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Franchise Capital Limited’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Puxin Limited (NEW) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 30000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21626.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $41738.0.