One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)

During the last session, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ZKIN share is $14.60, that puts it down -278.24 from that peak though still a striking 72.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $104.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 648.88K shares over the past three months.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.28%, and it has moved by 24.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 250.91%. The short interest in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -110.20% in 2021.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 33.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.09%, with the float percentage being 3.14%. Voloridge Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68871.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF owns about 27551.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11372.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $48785.0.