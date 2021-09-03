One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)

During the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares were 4.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.44% or $2.58. The 52-week high for the OSCR share is $37.00, that puts it down -102.52 from that peak though still a striking 33.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.26K shares over the past three months.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OSCR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) registered a 16.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.44% in intraday trading to $18.27 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.85%, and it has moved by 19.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 6.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 47.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, OSCR is trading at a discount of -337.88% off the target high and 28.85% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -55.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc. insiders own 14.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.14%, with the float percentage being 105.33%. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 32.86 million shares (or 19.04% of all shares), a total value of $706.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.46 million shares, is of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $39.57 million.