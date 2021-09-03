Now Is A Good Time To Buy Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)

During the last session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 12.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SENS share is $5.56, that puts it down -38.31 from that peak though still a striking 91.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average trade volume was 28.93 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SENS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $4.02 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by 32.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 798.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.46, which implies a decrease of -16.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SENS is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and 80.1% off the low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares have gone up 62.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.30% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 184.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.89 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.52 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.20%. While earnings are projected to return -25.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.25%, with the float percentage being 32.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.22 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $100.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 9.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.46 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $32.48 million.