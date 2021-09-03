Now Is A Good Time To Buy Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL)

During the recent session, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s traded shares were 6.48 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.04% or $3.94. The 52-week high for the IMPL share is $28.00, that puts it down -3.47 from that peak though still a striking 74.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.90. The company’s market capitalization is $515.03M, and the average trade volume was 146.87K shares over the past three months.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. IMPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) registered a 17.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.04% in intraday trading to $27.06 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.67%, and it has moved by 28.44% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.67, which implies an increase of 11.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, IMPL is trading at a discount of -29.34% off the target high and 7.61% off the low.

IMPL Dividends

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.40%, with the float percentage being 88.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 19.49% of all shares), a total value of $33.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Norwest Venture Partners XIV, LP’s that is approximately 15.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.