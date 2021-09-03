Now Is A Good Time To Buy Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 4.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $22.80, that puts it down -25.41 from that peak though still a striking 56.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $19.28B, and the average trade volume was 5.37 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $18.18 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.69%, and it has moved by 45.09% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.82 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -132.90% in 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.99%, with the float percentage being 23.99%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.96 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $345.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.12 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $328.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $46.76 million.