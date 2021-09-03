Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Inclined 73.23% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 40.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.98% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $21.76, that puts it down -305.21 from that peak though still a striking 92.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.11 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a 15.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.98% in intraday trading to $5.37 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 55.20%, and it has moved by 73.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 826.82%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 14.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.57, which implies a decrease of -17.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.57 and $4.57 respectively. As a result, MMAT is trading at a premium of 14.9% off the target high and 14.9% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.10%. While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2021.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 19.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.45%, with the float percentage being 7.96%.