Is SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFI) 4.87% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 9.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $28.26, that puts it down -85.07 from that peak though still a striking 33.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $12.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.03 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SOFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $15.27 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.87%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 15.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 42.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -96.46% off the target high and -50.62% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $231.27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $214 million by the end of Sep 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 26.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.28%, with the float percentage being 34.22%.