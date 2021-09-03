Is Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the OWLT share is $11.56, that puts it down -85.85 from that peak though still a striking 4.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.95. The company’s market capitalization is $917.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 378.75K shares over the past three months.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. OWLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.61%, and it has moved by -31.19% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.24 million by the end of Sep 2021.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.