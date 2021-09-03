Is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 1.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CD share is $27.47, that puts it down -120.29 from that peak though still a striking 22.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $12.47 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.24%, and it has moved by 0.89% in 30 days. The short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $127.99, which implies an increase of 90.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.83 and $157.08 respectively. As a result, CD is trading at a discount of -1159.66% off the target high and -708.58% off the low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares have gone down -33.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 9.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 882.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $669.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $713.04 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -88.70% in 2021.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.66%, with the float percentage being 24.66%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $119.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $30.2 million.