Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.06

During the last session, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.13% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the HUIZ share is $13.85, that puts it down -352.61 from that peak though still a striking 29.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $160.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 548.75K shares over the past three months.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HUIZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) registered a 8.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.13% in intraday trading to $3.06 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.79%, and it has moved by -9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.56%. The short interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is 37950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.09, which implies an increase of 95.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.79 and $88.38 respectively. As a result, HUIZ is trading at a discount of -2788.24% off the target high and -1723.2% off the low.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2021.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Huize Holding Limited insiders own 2.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.81%, with the float percentage being 22.41%. SAIF Advisors Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 15.17% of all shares), a total value of $56.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90620.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.76 million.