How Will Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Look After It Drops -342.86% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 146.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.71% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $3.10, that puts it down -342.86 from that peak though still a striking 52.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $67.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.12 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a 6.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.71% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.91%, and it has moved by 39.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.64%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -102.10% in 2021.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.09%, with the float percentage being 3.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 1.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.