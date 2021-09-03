GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Rose 20.68% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -33.81%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares were 2.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.04% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the GDS share is $116.76, that puts it down -88.38 from that peak though still a striking 20.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.16. The company’s market capitalization is $12.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) registered a -2.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.04% in intraday trading to $61.98 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.14%, and it has moved by 5.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.16%. The short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 11.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $572.56, which implies an increase of 89.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $401.75 and $745.17 respectively. As a result, GDS is trading at a discount of -1102.27% off the target high and -548.19% off the low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares have gone down -31.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -358.30% this quarter and then drop -163.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 781.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $198.39 million and $228.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 844.00% and then jump by 801.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -29.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.57% per annum.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.31%, with the float percentage being 63.43%. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.55 million shares, is of 12 West Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $749.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $119.66 million.