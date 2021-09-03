Following Its 52-Week Low, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)’S Share Price Rose 60.86% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 42.83%

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $24.48, that puts it down -169.9 from that peak though still a striking 60.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $175.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.69K shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a 3.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.07% in intraday trading to $9.07 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.19%, and it has moved by 9.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.16%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 61.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GMBL is trading at a discount of -230.76% off the target high and -120.51% off the low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares have gone down -40.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138.24% against 23.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.62 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.15 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -36.50% in 2021.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 27.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.67%, with the float percentage being 16.05%. Atom Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 6.63% of all shares), a total value of $6.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Jacob Internet Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 million.