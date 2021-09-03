Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK): Can A Stock That’s Down -5.75% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.85% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the EXK share is $7.76, that puts it down -51.56 from that peak though still a striking 41.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.98. The company’s market capitalization is $754.30M, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EXK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) registered a 7.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.85% in intraday trading to $5.12 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.72%, and it has moved by -5.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.84, which implies an increase of 12.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.97 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, EXK is trading at a discount of -31.84% off the target high and 22.46% off the low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavour Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares have gone down -12.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,000.00% against 21.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.1 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.44 million and $32.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 22.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 102.20% in 2021.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.85%, with the float percentage being 31.05%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.2 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $117.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.48 million, or about 4.98% of the stock, which is worth about $51.89 million.