Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR)’s Stock Is Down -0.25%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the EAR share is $76.75, that puts it down -290.98 from that peak though still a striking -0.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.68. The company’s market capitalization is $760.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 479.51K shares over the past three months.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Eargo Inc. (EAR) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $19.63 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.23%, and it has moved by -44.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 3.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.33, which implies an increase of 64.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, EAR is trading at a discount of -256.6% off the target high and -124.15% off the low.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eargo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eargo Inc. (EAR) shares have gone down -64.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.75% against 16.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.88 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 59.20% per annum.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Eargo Inc. insiders own 12.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.65%, with the float percentage being 89.07%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.52 million shares (or 16.84% of all shares), a total value of $325.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.31 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eargo Inc. (EAR) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $31.5 million.