Could Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.47% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the DPW share is $10.94, that puts it down -305.19 from that peak though still a striking 46.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $158.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) registered a 5.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.47% in intraday trading to $2.70 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.76%, and it has moved by 12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.82%. The short interest in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.50%. While earnings are projected to return 83.80% in 2021.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

Ault Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.68%, with the float percentage being 7.91%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.