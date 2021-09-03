Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $61.80, that puts it down -0.15 from that peak though still a striking 33.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.97. The company’s market capitalization is $281.51B, and the average trade volume was 13.11 million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CMCSA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $61.71 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.66%, and it has moved by 6.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.38, which implies an increase of 8.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, CMCSA is trading at a discount of -21.54% off the target high and 20.6% off the low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares have gone up 12.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.31% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.17 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.77 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.74% per annum.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.30%, with the float percentage being 85.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,921 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 391.48 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $22.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 317.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 129.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.38 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 122.39 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 billion.