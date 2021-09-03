Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Drops -600.0% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.52% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CCNC share is $11.62, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 57.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $55.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 571.07K shares over the past three months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) registered a 10.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.52% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.49%, and it has moved by -15.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.68%. The short interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.60%. While earnings are projected to return -761.70% in 2021.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 29 and June 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Code Chain New Continent Limited insiders own 29.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.56%, with the float percentage being 9.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49077.0 shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14070.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50370.0 market value.