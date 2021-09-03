ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Stock Dropped -15.21% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.58% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the CLIR share is $6.00, that puts it down -171.49 from that peak though still a striking 4.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $97.01M, and the average trade volume was 72.88K shares over the past three months.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) registered a -26.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.58% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by -15.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 77.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CLIR is trading at a discount of -352.49% off the target high and -352.49% off the low.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ClearSign Technologies Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) shares have gone down -32.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.00% against 32.70.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 22.10% in 2021.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

ClearSign Technologies Corporation insiders own 20.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.89%, with the float percentage being 13.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.46% of all shares), a total value of $5.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Stifel Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $2.56 million.