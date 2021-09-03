Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Has Lost -41.94% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 11.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $33.00, that puts it down -159.43 from that peak though still a striking 73.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $590.59M, and the average trade volume was 17.34 million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $12.72 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.91%, and it has moved by -2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 171.79%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.40%. While earnings are projected to return 148.00% in 2021.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders own 20.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.11%, with the float percentage being 13.95%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $6.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $3.75 million.