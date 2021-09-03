After A 15.50% Jump In The Last Week, Does New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 50.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.70% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $19.97, that puts it down -764.5 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96B, and the average trade volume was 81.46 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EDU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a -1.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.70% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.50%, and it has moved by 10.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.71, which implies an increase of 65.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.98 and $18.80 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of -713.85% off the target high and 14.29% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.44% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.19%, with the float percentage being 80.21%. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 733 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 106.36 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $871.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.19 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $648.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 45.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $699.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.77 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $439.01 million.