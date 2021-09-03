After A 11.51% Jump In The Last Week, Does Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $14.51, that puts it down -22.45 from that peak though still a striking 28.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.46. The company’s market capitalization is $5.18B, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ALIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $11.85 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.51%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 23.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ALIT is trading at a discount of -35.02% off the target high and -26.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $714.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $759.45 million by the end of Dec 2021.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 7.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.34%, with the float percentage being 63.16%. Soroban Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.11 million shares (or 5.90% of all shares), a total value of $61.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.22 million shares, is of Azora Capital LP’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $9.3 million.