A Quick Glance At Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Stock: It Is up 71.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 61.36 Percent

During the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 10.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.94% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $3.67, that puts it down -29.23 from that peak though still a striking 71.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $623.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.56 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. UEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) registered a 10.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Thursday, 09/02/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.79%, and it has moved by 35.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.33%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 16.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 35.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.90 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, UEC is trading at a discount of -76.06% off the target high and -37.32% off the low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares have gone up 39.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.50% against 23.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return 18.20% in 2021.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.87%, with the float percentage being 35.57%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.88 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $54.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 19.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.68 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $17.78 million.