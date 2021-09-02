Will The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares were 3.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the REAL share is $30.22, that puts it down -140.41 from that peak though still a striking 4.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. REAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $12.57 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.71%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.75%. The short interest in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is 15.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.31, which implies an increase of 48.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, REAL is trading at a discount of -178.44% off the target high and -19.33% off the low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The RealReal Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares have gone down -43.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.37% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.90% this quarter and then drop -24.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.26 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 6.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders own 6.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.19%, with the float percentage being 113.92%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.1 million shares (or 12.22% of all shares), a total value of $251.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $128.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $61.1 million.