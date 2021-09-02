Will Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $191.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.43% or -$24.7. The 52-week high for the FIVE share is $237.86, that puts it down -24.31 from that peak though still a striking 41.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $112.43. The company’s market capitalization is $12.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.15K shares over the past three months.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FIVE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.11.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) registered a -11.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.43% in intraday trading to $191.35 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.53%, and it has moved by 10.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.82%. The short interest in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is 2.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $231.60, which implies an increase of 17.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $185.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, FIVE is trading at a discount of -56.78% off the target high and 3.32% off the low.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Five Below Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares have gone up 17.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 121.23% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 109.40% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $648.28 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.25 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -29.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 42.88% per annum.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Five Below Inc. insiders own 1.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.98%, with the float percentage being 101.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 594 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $988.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $914.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $301.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $290.83 million.