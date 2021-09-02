Why Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (NYSE: RKLY) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares were 4.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.67% or $2.15. The 52-week high for the RKLY share is $16.99, that puts it down -85.48 from that peak though still a striking 25.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.76K shares over the past three months.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (RKLY) registered a 30.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.67% in intraday trading to $9.16 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.82%, and it has moved by -6.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 54.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, RKLY is trading at a discount of -118.34% off the target high and -118.34% off the low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (RKLY) shares have gone down -9.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,975.00% against 31.90.

While earnings are projected to return -924.80% in 2021.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limi insiders own 13.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.64%, with the float percentage being 7.71%.