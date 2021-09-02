Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) On Wednesday – Up 15.62 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 3.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.63% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the UP share is $15.00, that puts it down -96.85 from that peak though still a striking 15.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a 15.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.63% in intraday trading to $7.62 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.33%, and it has moved by -2.18% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 35.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, UP is trading at a discount of -70.6% off the target high and -31.23% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285.58 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.92 million by the end of Sep 2021.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.