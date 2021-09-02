What Will Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) Be Like After It Drops -102.61% From Its Highs? – Marketing Sentinel
What Will Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) Be Like After It Drops -102.61% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.96% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the BGI share is $5.43, that puts it down -102.61 from that peak though still a striking 78.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $43.60M, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) trade information

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) registered a -5.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.96% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.68%, and it has moved by 0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 295.83%.

While earnings are projected to return 52.40% in 2021.

BGI Dividends

Birks Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s Major holders

Birks Group Inc. insiders own 61.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.58%, with the float percentage being 6.69%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72674.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

