We Just Learned Something New! After Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA)’s 7.42% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s traded shares were 18.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.77% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the IPHA share is $6.32, that puts it down -32.49 from that peak though still a striking 36.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $286.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6680.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.79K shares over the past three months.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. IPHA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) registered a 31.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.77% in intraday trading to $4.77 this Wednesday, 09/01/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.42%, and it has moved by 7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.08%. The short interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) is 12790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.32, which implies an increase of 34.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.18 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, IPHA is trading at a discount of -141.09% off the target high and 12.37% off the low.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innate Pharma S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) shares have gone down -18.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150.00% against 7.60.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.94 million by the end of Dec 2019.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Innate Pharma S.A. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.38%, with the float percentage being 0.38%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56110.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49734.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.